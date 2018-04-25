Boeing Company - 1st Quarter Results

Boeing Reports Strong First-Quarter Results; Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance

Revenue increased to $23.4 billion reflecting 184 commercial deliveries and higher defense and services volume

GAAP EPS of $4.15 and core EPS (non-GAAP)* of $3.64 on strong performance across the company

Strong operating cash flow of $3.1 billion ; repurchased 8.9 million shares for $3.0 billion

Backlog grew to $486 billion , including over 5,800 commercial aircraft

Cash and marketable securities of $9.9 billion provide strong liquidity

Operating cash flow, EPS and Commercial Airplanes margin guidance increased on performance

Table 1. Summary Financial Results First Quarter (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change Revenues $23,382 $21,961 6% GAAP Earnings From Operations $2,875 $2,206 30% Operating Margin 12.3% 10.0% 2.3 Pts Net Earnings $2,477 $1,579 57% Earnings Per Share $4.15 $2.54 63% Operating Cash Flow $3,136 $2,098 49% Non-GAAP* Core Operating Earnings $2,510 $1,860 35% Core Operating Margin 10.7% 8.5% 2.2 Pts Core Earnings Per Share $3.64 $2.17 68% * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] reported first-quarter revenue of $23.4 billion reflecting higher commercial deliveries and mix, defense contract volume and services growth (Table 1). GAAP earnings per share increased to $4.15 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* increased to $3.64 reflecting strong performance across the company.

The company's cash flow guidance is increased to between $15.0 and $15.5 billion, driven by improved performance. Full year EPS guidance is increased by $0.50 to between $16.40 and $16.60, and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* guidance is increased to between $14.30 and $14.50 on performance.

"Across Boeing, our teams performed at a high level in the quarter, driving revenue and earnings growth at all three business units, increasing profitability and operating cash flow, and delivering more value to our customers," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "Customers continue to recognize the value of our products and services, with strong orders booked in the quarter for defense, services and commercial offerings, including 221 net commercial aircraft orders."

"During the quarter we captured important new business, including an initial contract for 28 F/A-18 Super Hornets for Kuwait, a Ground-based Midcourse Defense program contract extension from the Missile Defense Agency, and we delivered the first Space Launch System intertank hardware to NASA. We achieved the first flight of the 737 MAX 7, and delivered the first 787-10 Dreamliner and the first 737 MAX 9. Within our services business, we received a follow-on contract to support the Royal Canadian Air Force's Chinook fleet, captured a landing gear exchange contract for Aeromexico, and released Self-Service Analytics to complement our digital solutions portfolio. All of these milestones demonstrated the value we bring to our customers through the strength of our One Boeing offerings."

"Our team's strong first-quarter performance, combined with the positive market outlook across our businesses and our confidence in executing on our production and development programs, gives us a solid foundation to raise our guidance for the year. Going forward, we remain focused on our disciplined growth strategy, improved profitability and cash flow to ensure we meet our commitments to our customers and our shareholders."

Table 2. Cash Flow First Quarter (Millions) 2018 2017 Operating Cash Flow $3,136 $2,098 Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($394) ($466) Free Cash Flow* $2,742 $1,632 * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow in the quarter of $3.1 billion reflects planned higher commercial airplane production rates, improved performance, and favorable timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2). During the quarter, the company repurchased 8.9 million shares for $3.0 billion, leaving $15.0 billion remaining under the current repurchase authorization which is expected to be completed over approximately the next two years. The company also paid $1.0 billion in dividends in the quarter, reflecting a 20 percent increase in dividends per share compared to the same period of the prior year.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter-End (Billions) Q1 18 Q4 17 Cash $9.2 $8.8 Marketable Securities1 $0.7 $1.2 Total $9.9 $10.0 Debt Balances: The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC $10.0 $8.6 Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans $2.5 $2.5 Total Consolidated Debt $12.5 $11.1 1Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $9.9 billion, compared to $10.0 billion at the beginning of the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $12.5 billion, up from $11.1 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily due to the issuance of new debt.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $486 billion and included net orders for the quarter of $34 billion. Backlog was up from $475 billion at the beginning of the quarter, which has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard (ASC 606).

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes First Quarter (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Change Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 184 169 9% Revenues $13,652 $12,953 5% Earnings from Operations $1,508 $870 73% Operating Margin 11.0% 6.7% 4.3 Pts

Commercial Airplanes first-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion reflecting higher deliveries and mix (Table 4). First-quarter operating margin increased to 11.0 percent, reflecting strong operating performance on production programs.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 184 airplanes, including delivery of the first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines and delivery of the first 737 MAX 9 to Lion Air Group. The 737 program reached additional milestones during the quarter, including first flight of the 737 MAX 7 and firm configuration of the 737 MAX 10. The 737 program has captured over 4,400 orders since launch for the 737 MAX, including a recent order from Jet Airways for 75 additional airplanes. Reflecting the strength of the cargo market, we now plan to increase the production rate on the 767 program from 2.5 to 3 per month beginning in 2020. Development on the 777X program remains on track as production began on the first 777X fuselage for structural testing.

Commercial Airplanes booked 221 net orders during the quarter. Backlog remains robust with over 5,800 airplanes valued at $415 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security First Quarter (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Change Revenues $5,762 $5,112 13% Earnings from Operations $649 $549 18% Operating Margin 11.3% 10.7% 0.6 Pts

Defense, Space & Security first-quarter revenue increased to $5.8 billion driven by C-17, international fighters, and weapons volume (Table 5). First-quarter operating margin increased to 11.3 percent on solid execution and mix.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security was awarded an initial contract for 28 F/A-18 Super Hornets for Kuwait, a contract for the final C-17 for India, and an extension for Ground-based Midcourse Defense development and sustainment from the Missile Defense Agency. We continue to progress on development programs as the KC-46 Tanker program completed fuel on-load certification testing, the first Space Launch System intertank hardware was delivered to NASA, and the second Commercial Crew spacecraft successfully achieved power-on.

Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $50 billion, of which 36 percent represents orders from international customers.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services First Quarter (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Change Revenues $3,943 $3,653 8% Earnings from Operations $644 $623 3% Operating Margin 16.3% 17.1% (0.8) Pts

Global Services first-quarter revenue increased to $3.9 billion, reflecting growth in commercial services (Table 6). First-quarter operating margin was 16.3 percent reflecting product and services mix.

During the quarter, Global Services was awarded a follow-on contract from the Royal Canadian Air Force to provide full system logistics, engineering support, supply chain, data analytics and training services to their fleet of Chinooks. Global Services also captured a contract from the Royal Saudi Air Force for F-15 repair support services and a contract from Aeromexico for the 787 landing gear exchange program. As part of Boeing AnalytX, we released Self-Service Analytics to complement our digital solutions portfolio, allowing customers to access data to develop deeper insights into their operations.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information First Quarter (Dollars in Millions) 2018 2017 Revenues Boeing Capital $65 $92 Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($40) $151 Earnings from Operations Boeing Capital $20 $39 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $365 $346 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($311) ($221) Other income, net $66 $26 Interest and debt expense ($102) ($87) Effective tax rate 12.8% 26.4%

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $2.9 billion. Total pension expense for the first quarter was $40 million, down from $97 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in other unallocated items and eliminations decreased primarily due to the sale of aircraft previously leased to customers in the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for the first quarter decreased from the same period in the prior year primarily due to the reduction of the federal tax rate to 21%.

Outlook

The Company's 2018 guidance is updated below (Table 8).

Table 8. 2018 Financial Outlook Current Prior (Dollars in Billions, except per share data) Guidance Guidance The Boeing Company Revenue $96.0 - 98.0 $96.0 - 98.0 GAAP Earnings Per Share $16.40 - 16.60 $15.90 - 16.10 Core Earnings Per Share* $14.30 - 14.50 $13.80 - 14.00 Operating Cash Flow $15.0 - 15.5 ~$15.0 Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 810 - 815 810 - 815 Revenue $59.5 - 60.5 $59.5 - 60.5 Operating Margin ~11.5% >11.0% Defense, Space & Security Revenue $21.5 - 22.5 $21.5 - 22.5 Operating Margin ~11.0% ~11.0% Global Services Revenue $15.0 - 15.5 $15.0 - 15.5 Operating Margin ~15.5% ~15.5% Boeing Capital Portfolio Size Stable Stable Revenue ~$0.2 ~$0.2 Pre-Tax Earnings ~$0.05 ~$0.05 Research & Development ~$3.7 ~$3.7 Capital Expenditures ~$2.2 ~$2.2 Pension Expense 1 ~$0.1 ~$0.1 Effective Tax Rate ~16.0% ~16.0% 1Approximately $1.4 billion of pension expense is expected to be allocated to the business segments * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings Per Share

Core operating earnings is defined as GAAP earnings from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as core operating earnings expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding the net earnings per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings/per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided on page 14.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as GAAP operating cash flow without capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment additions. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. Table 2 provides a reconciliation between GAAP operating cash flow and free cash flow.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted the following Accounting Standards Updates (ASU), which are reflected in the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 9-14: ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606); ASU 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost; ASU 2016-18 Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230) Restricted Cash; and ASU 2018-02, Income Statement-Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income.

Three months ended

March 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Sales of products $20,820 $19,367 Sales of services 2,562 2,594 Total revenues 23,382 21,961 Cost of products (16,816) (16,062) Cost of services (1,992) (1,998) Boeing Capital interest expense (16) (13) Total costs and expenses (18,824) (18,073) 4,558 3,888 Income from operating investments, net 74 81 General and administrative expense (997) (929) Research and development expense, net (764) (836) Gain on dispositions, net 4 2 Earnings from operations 2,875 2,206 Other income, net 66 26 Interest and debt expense (102) (87) Earnings before income taxes 2,839 2,145 Income tax expense (362) (566) Net earnings $2,477 $1,579 Basic earnings per share $4.19 $2.57 Diluted earnings per share $4.15 $2.54 Cash dividends paid per share $1.71 $1.42 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 597.2 621.2

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) March 31

2018 December 31

2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $9,235 $8,813 Short-term and other investments 656 1,179 Accounts receivable, net 2,802 2,894 Unbilled receivables, net 9,822 8,194 Current portion of customer financing, net 244 309 Inventories 61,303 61,388 Other current assets 2,481 2,417 Total current assets 86,543 85,194 Customer financing, net 2,753 2,756 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,894 and $17,641 12,628 12,672 Goodwill 5,558 5,559 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,525 2,573 Deferred income taxes 325 321 Investments 1,248 1,260 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $514 and $482 1,969 2,027 Total assets $113,549 $112,362 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $12,613 $12,202 Accrued liabilities 10,983 13,069 Advances and progress billings 49,955 48,042 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 1,981 1,335 Total current liabilities 75,532 74,648 Deferred income taxes 2,001 2,188 Accrued retiree health care 5,494 5,545 Accrued pension plan liability, net 16,279 16,471 Other long-term liabilities 2,474 2,015 Long-term debt 10,471 9,782 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061 5,061 Additional paid-in capital 6,624 6,804 Treasury stock, at cost - 428,038,987 and 421,222,326 shares (46,396) (43,454) Retained earnings 52,095 49,618 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,162) (16,373) Total shareholders' equity 1,222 1,656 Noncontrolling interests 76 57 Total equity 1,298 1,713 Total liabilities and equity $113,549 $112,362

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31 (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017 Cash flows - operating activities: Net earnings $2,477 $1,579 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items - Share-based plans expense 45 50 Depreciation and amortization 501 468 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 20 23 Customer financing valuation (benefit)/expense (1) 7 Gain on dispositions, net (4) (2) Other charges and credits, net 60 58 Changes in assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable 92 (264) Unbilled receivables (1,628) (568) Advances and progress billings 1,917 1,375 Inventories 283 (1,491) Other current assets (103) (117) Accounts payable 591 616 Accrued liabilities (1,337) (282) Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred 348 552 Other long-term liabilities (243) (72) Pension and other postretirement plans (50) 10 Customer financing, net 44 231 Other 124 (75) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,136 2,098 Cash flows - investing activities: Property, plant and equipment additions (394) (466) Property, plant and equipment reductions 27 9 Contributions to investments (249) (605) Proceeds from investments 752 803 Purchase of distribution rights (20) Other 3 (1) Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities 119 (260) Cash flows - financing activities: New borrowings 2,687 872 Debt repayments (1,371) (34) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 20 Stock options exercised 51 174 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (226) (107) Common shares repurchased (3,000) (2,500) Dividends paid (1,006) (868) Net cash used by financing activities (2,845) (2,463) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted 8 20 Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted 418 (605) Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 8,887 8,869 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period $9,305 $8,264 Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 70 74 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,235 8,190

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31 (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $13,652 $12,953 Defense, Space & Security 5,762 5,112 Global Services 3,943 3,653 Boeing Capital 65 92 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (40) 151 Total revenues $23,382 $21,961 Earnings from operations: Commercial Airplanes $1,508 $870 Defense, Space & Security 649 549 Global Services 644 623 Boeing Capital 20 39 Segment operating profit 2,821 2,081 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (311) (221) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 365 346 Earnings from operations 2,875 2,206 Other income, net 66 26 Interest and debt expense (102) (87) Earnings before income taxes 2,839 2,145 Income tax expense (362) (566) Net earnings $2,477 $1,579 Research and development expense, net: Commercial Airplanes $549 $625 Defense, Space & Security 183 196 Global Services 34 28 Other (2) (13) Total research and development expense, net $764 $836 Unallocated items, eliminations and other: Share-based plans ($18) ($21) Deferred compensation (29) (50) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (25) (24) Eliminations and other unallocated items (239) (126) Sub-total (included in core operating earnings) (311) (221) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 283 262 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 82 84 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $365 $346 Total $54 $125

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited) Deliveries Three months ended

March 31 Commercial Airplanes 2018 2017 737 132 113 747 2 1 (1) 767 4 2 777 12 21 787 34 32 Total 184 169 Note: Aircraft accounted for as revenues by BCA and as a note receivable in consolidation identified by parentheses Defense, Space & Security AH-64 Apache (New) 3 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 6 13 C-17 Globemaster III CH-47 Chinook (New) 4 3 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 4 9 F-15 Models 2 3 F/A-18 Models 5 6 P-8 Models 4 4 Commercial and Civil Satellites 1 Military Satellites Total backlog(Dollars in millions) March 31

2018 Restated**

December 31

2017 Reported

December 31

2017 Commercial Airplanes $415,377 $411,188 $421,345 Defense, Space & Security 50,404 44,049 49,577 Global Services 20,464 19,605 17,223 Total backlog $486,245 $474,842 $488,145 Contractual backlog $461,742 $457,186 $470,241 Unobligated backlog 24,503 17,656 17,904 Total backlog $486,245 $474,842 $488,145 ** The restated backlog reflects the impact of ASC 606

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings, core operating margin, and core earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share. See page 7 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 Guidance First Quarter 2018 First Quarter 2017 $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues 23,382 21,961 Earnings from operations (GAAP) 2,875 2,206 Operating margins 12.3% 10.0% FAS/CAS service cost adjustment: Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (283) (262) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (82) (84) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment ~($1,395) (365) (346) Core operating earnings (non-GAAP) $2,510 $1,860 Core operating margins (non-GAAP) 10.7% 8.5% Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $16.40 - 16.60 $4.15 $2.54 Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment ~($1,395) ($283) (0.47) ($262) (0.42) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (82)

(0.14) (84)

(0.14) Non-operating pension expense ~($170) (42) (0.07) (34) (0.06) Non-operating postretirement expense 24 0.04 30 0.05 Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1 80 0.13 122 0.20 Subtotal of adjustments ($2.10) ($303) ($0.51) ($228) ($0.37) Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $14.30 - 14.50 $3.64 $2.17 Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 585 - 590 597.2 621.2 1The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate in effect for non-GAAP adjustments.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

The impact to our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as a result of adopting new accounting standards was as follows: