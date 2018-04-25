WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.
The company's profit came in at $361 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $342 million or $1.91 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $342 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.57 - $5.99
