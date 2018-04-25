

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 18.03 billion Indian rupees or $277 million, down from last year's 22.61 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 4.00 rupees or $0.06, lower than 4.66 rupees last year.



Gross revenues were 137.69 billion rupees or $2.12 billion, a decline from 139.88 billion rupees a year ago.



Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms grew 2.5 percent from last year. IT Services Segment Revenue was $2.06 billion, an increase of 5.5 percent.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenues from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.015 billion to $2.065 billion.



The company said it will revise the outlook for the quarter based on the actual date of completion of the divestment of its hosted data center services business to Ensono.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share for the financial year 2017-18. The Board now recommends adoption of the interim dividend as the final dividend for the financial year 2017-18.



The company also completed a buyback of 1.10 billion rupees in December 2017.



