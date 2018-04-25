

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $173.2 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $183.0 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.85 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $2.78 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.70



