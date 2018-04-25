

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $211 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $211 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 to $6.85



