Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") today reports that it is incorporating a new, integrated scientific approach to understanding the mineralization at its Treaty Creek property in the Golden Triangle of north-western British Columbia.

Tudor Gold has developed plans for future exploration utilizing the work of Simcoe Geoscience Inc. of Toronto ("Simcoe"), which incorporates the Company's latest drill results with previous Magnetotelluric (MT) imagery. Further to that, a previous Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) and Magnetic survey with strategic significance were also delivered to Simcoe in order to build a fully integrated dataset with 3D modeling capabilities. That process has now been completed. Analysis and re-interpretation of data is in progress and the initial results (Figure 1 & 2) demonstrate the capabilities of this innovative 3D modeling. The integrated results are accompanied by brief interpretations of the images and how it will be applied to the Company's exploration planning.

Based on the 2017 drilling data integration, there appears to be a correlation with magnetic anomalies and the deeper MT anomalies in the Copper Belle area. In Figure 1 it is seen that the latest drilling was on or close to significant anomalous targets in the Copper Belle, GR2 and RR Zones. The Copper Belle Zone is open to the north, east and west of 2017 drilling, and there is an indication of another large anomaly to the south.

The GR2 and RR Zones have demonstrated mineralization at depth and are in close proximity to strong anomalous zones. There are significant Magnetic and MT anomalies noted in blue circles A & B that have yet to be explored. The magnetic and MT anomalies noted as Hot Spots and in more detail in Figure 2 have been used to locate several zones of interest shown on the plan view. The black box outline over the Copper Belle is the 1 km discovery area that is open in multiple directions.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "The images created by combining multiple geophysical technologies with drill-hole locations provide Tudor Gold with an innovative analytical tool that has identified many exciting exploration opportunities. As we explore and drill these targets in 2018, our focus will be on improving our interpretive skills so we can harness this technology and maximize its potential going forward."

In Figure 2 below, the two circled hot spots from Figure 1 are identified as A and B. The anomaly in circle B is the Copper Belle discovery. Circle A is an anomaly in the area known as the Konkin zone. This anomaly defines a target that will be explored in 2018 and possibly drilled. The Konkin zone covers part of the side-hill and continues down under the glacial ice. It also extends southward adjacent to and above the Treaty glacier. Previous channel sampling at Konkin ran 870 g/t Au over 1.2 m. Surface sampling, trenching and drilling data that is accumulated in 2018 will further the Company's understanding of the anomalies and its ability to refine the drill target selection process.

The Qualified Person for the analytical information in this new release is James A. McCrea, P.Geo, for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of the disclosure contained in this news release.

Tudor Gold is a precious and base-metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines, several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development and Pretium's newly commissioned Brucejack Gold Mine. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding analysis and re-interpretation of data, and potential mineralization and geological merits of the Treaty Creek Project and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

