

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank raised its late liquidity window lending rate by 75 basis points, while maintaining all other major interest rates.



The Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, decided to lift the late liquidity window lending rate to 13.5 percent from 12.75 percent and the borrowing rate was kept unchanged at zero percent.



The bank kept its repo rate at 8 percent. The overnight marginal funding rate was maintained at 9.25 percent and the borrowing rate was retained at 7.25 percent.



The committee observed that current elevated levels of inflation and inflation expectations continue to pose risks on the pricing behavior. Accordingly, the committee decided to implement a measured monetary tightening to support price stability.



Policymakers said tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained decisively until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement, independent of base effects and temporary factors, and becomes consistent with the targets.



The bank said it will closely watch factors affecting inflation and stands ready for further monetary tightening, if needed.



