

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $799 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $7.54 billion from $7.44 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $799 Mln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q1): $7.54 Bln vs. $7.44 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX