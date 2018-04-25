

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.20 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $42.57 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.22 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $439.62 million from $406.81 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $68.22 Mln. vs. $49.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $439.62 Mln vs. $406.81 Mln last year.



