Cici Pezzini Joins Pezzini Luxury Homes, a Firm that Specializes in Luxury Homes for Sale in Hollywood Hills, CA

Cici will Head the Leasing Department, and Work with Clients who are Looking to Lease a Luxury Home in the Los Angeles Area

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Luis Pezzini, owner of Pezzini Luxury Homes, a real estate firm that helps their clients find luxury homes for sale in Hollywood Hills, CA, is pleased to announce that Cici Pezzini has just joined the company. Cici will lead the leasing department at Pezzini Luxury Homes, and will work with clients on all types of luxury leases.

To learn more about Pezzini Luxury Homes and the areas that they serve, as well as read Bel Air and Beverly Hills real estate information, please check out https://www.pezziniluxuryhomes.com/area-information.

As a company spokesperson noted, Luis Pezzini has a great deal of experience in the Los Angeles real estate market, working mainly with high end clientele. As a celebrity agent, he has helped many people in the entertainment industry find perfect Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Hollywood Hills homes. In addition, for those who are interested in buying a home as a foreign national, Luis is highly qualified to assist.

Now, with the addition of Cici Pezzini to the team, Pezzini Luxury Homes can help even more people to find the beautiful mansions of their dreams.

"Our extensive list of California luxury homes, condos, apartments and mansions for sale will enable you to find the best unique properties not found on other listings in the area," the spokesperson noted, adding that Luis and Cici are proud to be the premier resource for all real estate information and services in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades.

For those who are hoping to sell their Los Angeles area home in the upcoming months, the friendly and experienced team at Pezzini Luxury Homes is happy to offer a free market valuation analysis.

"We also have our own California real estate Internet Marketing Platforms and Networks exclusive to the Pezzini Brand; as soon as your property is listed for sale with us it will be live on our systems and in front of potential buyers in minutes," the spokesperson said.

About Pezzini Luxury Homes:

Pezzini Luxury Homes is a boutique real estate firm specializing in the luxury real estate market in Los Angeles. Owned and operated by owner Luis Pezzini, he offers a very hands-on approach with his clients, along with a concierge service to buying or selling a home. For more information, please visit https://www.pezziniluxuryhomes.com/.

