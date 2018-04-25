

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $22.1 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $34.7 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $33.8 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $853.3 million from $740.3 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $33.8 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $853.3 Mln vs. $740.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 3.65 - 3.85 Full year revenue guidance: 3.45 Bln



