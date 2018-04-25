

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.48 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $2.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 billion or $3.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $23.38 billion from $21.96 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.51 Bln. vs. $1.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.64 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $23.38 Bln vs. $21.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 and $14.50



