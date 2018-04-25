Carolon Capital Ltd ("Carolon"), a global financial services firm, has named Daniel Khan as a member of its European Fund Sales team.

Mr. Khan will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of Carolon's UCITS funds which include the THB U.S. Opportunities fund, the Victory Sophus Emerging Market fund and the Victory Sophus Emerging Market Small Cap fund. In addition, Mr. Khan will work closely with Carolon's third party fund managers on the distribution of their global fund products. Mr. Khan will initially focus his marketing efforts in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are excited to have Dan join the Carolon team as he brings a wealth of experience that matches well with Carolon's current mandates," commented Roger Brookes, Global Head of Sales Marketing. "We have recently expanded our fund offerings and Dan's background with institutional sales and his prior focus in emerging markets and US equities will be a valuable addition for Carolon's clients."

Prior to joining Carolon, Mr. Khan was Vice-President and Client Relationship Manager at T. Rowe Price in London. At T. Rowe Price, Mr. Khan worked with a full range of long only and absolute return strategies including emerging markets, fixed income and US focused funds. Prior to T. Rowe Price, Mr. Khan held several positions within HSBC Global Asset Management with a focus on institutional sales and client management. Mr. Khan holds a degree from the University of Edinburgh.

ABOUT CAROLON CAPITAL

Carolon Capital is a global financial services firm specializing in fund marketing and distribution. Carolon provides asset managers of both open-ended funds and closed-end funds with global expansion opportunities through its institutional network. Carolon manages a dedicated UCITS platform, Carolon Investment Funds plc, which is based in Dublin, Ireland and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Carolon is registered under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission in the conduct of Funds Service Business. For more information, please visit www.caroloncapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, Jersey, Channel Islands or elsewhere. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to commit to subscribe for, any shares nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract therefor. Carolon does not intend to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005042/en/

Contacts:

Carolon Capital Ltd

Tim Smith, 980-209-0105

President

tim@caroloncapital.com

or

Roger Brookes, 44 (0) 203 617 1220

Global Head of Sales Marketing

roger@caroloncapital.com