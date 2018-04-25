Pulsus Expands to Europe, inks deal with 25 Scientific and Healthcare societies

Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of Pulsus and Omics International, announced 2018 Pulsus European expansion

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realizing the great potentialities of the European countries, including Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France and Portugal, Pulsus Group announced the expansion of its scientific research and publication activities to Europe, apart from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and America. To establish its operations into these new markets, Pulsus revealed a mutual partnership agreement with 25 scientific and healthcare societies.

The latest addendum to this initiative is support from the European region, which includes Polish Society of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, European Biotechnology Thematic Network Association, World Federation of Pediatric Intensive and Critical Care Societies, International Society for Ceramics in Medicine, Thalassaemia International Federation and World Association of Integrated Medicine and Switch Biotech Association.

Making the announcement, Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of PULSUS, said: "By such partnership with societies, Pulsus Group is inclined to increase scientific compliance by creating networks, coordinating with peers and mutual cooperation."

With the support from industry and academia, Pulsus and its subsidiaries Omics international, meetings international and conference series will be able to schedule 3,000 global annual events in 40 countries for 2018. These conferences attract 50 million+ online visitors, 25000+ online unique visitors per conference and 75000+ page views for every individual conference would help in quantifying every presenter's research and biography, visibility to the online communities and get recognized worldwide.

Interestingly, Pulsus meetings provide a high-class opportunity to the nurse practitioners to publish their abstract and full-length articles in the respective journals with specific DOI Number provided by CrossRef. Speakers' profiles displayed on the conference websites give a special recognition to the healthcare practitioners.

The nursing conference presentations enhance the nursing professionals' global viewership on pioneering platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo and other social media platforms. With attendees drawn from around the globe, researchers, scholars, students and the industry could benefit from demonstrations, workshops, symposiums, and exhibitions that facilitate information exchange, meeting the current and potential practitioners, and product promotion. Pulsus Meetings also provide CME, CPD, CE and CNE credit essential to maintain competency.

About Pulsus Group: Pulsus Groups is a health informatics and healthcare services company. Headquartered in Singapore, PULSUS employs 5000+ employees, across its offices in Pulsus-London, Pulsus-Chennai, Pulsus-Gurgaon and Pulsus-Hyderabad.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544592/PULSUS_Logo.jpg