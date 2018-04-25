HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline

PUNE, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Global HPV Vaccine Market: Analysis By End-User (Male, Female), By Age Group (Adolescents, Adults) - By Region, By Country (2017-2022) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan)", the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.18% during 2017 - 2022. Browse report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1410878-global-hpv-vaccine-market-analysis-by-end-user-male-female-by-age-group-adolescents-adults-by-region-by-country-2017-2022-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-and-row-by-country-us-canada-uk-ia-japan.html .

The segment of Female HPV vaccine market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding HPV related fatal diseases, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global HPV vaccine market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include emergence of second generation of HPV vaccines with lower dosage schedule and increasing HPV vaccination recommendation for male adolescents and adult population, increasing number of patients diagnosed with anogenital and oropharynx cancers as well as rising prevalence of HPV virus.

The report titled "Global HPV Vaccine Market: Analysis By End-User (Male, Female), By Age Group (Adolescents, Adults) - By Region, By Country (2017-2022) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global HPV Vaccine Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global HPV vaccine market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global HPV Vaccine Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022

Global HPV Vaccine Market - Size and Growth

By End User - Male and Female

By Age Group - Adolescent and Adults

Regional Markets -North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

HPV Vaccine Market - Size and Growth

By End User - Male and Female

By Age Group - Adolescent and Adults

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

HPV vaccine Market - Size and Growth

By End User - Male and Female

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Merck and Co" GlaxoSmithKline

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

