The Chinese solar PV project developer has posted positive earnings for both FY2017 and Q4, although it has not included its discontinued manufacturing operations in its latest financials. Overall, it has a project pipeline of 1.1 GW, big plans for Europe and a strategic investor interested in injecting US$31.6 million in its Chinese Holdco.The move from solar PV manufacturer to a pure play project developer has, thus far, been a positive one for ReneSola, which today announced its unaudited Q4 and FY 2017 financials. While figures across the board were up, it remains to been what its financials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...