StaffConnect Announces Record Year and Continued Exponential Growth of Employee Engagement Mobile App Platform as Customers Experience Huge Benefits

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/), provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/), today announced it has closed 2017 as a record year, having recorded year-over-year growth of 114%, and Q1 2018 quarter-over-quarter recurring revenue growth of 22.6%, over the same period last year. StaffConnect demonstrated continued market strength and leadership in manufacturing and healthcare; while also growing its retail and hospitality market presence. In addition, StaffConnect expanded its reach in the US, Europe and Australia.

The most highly respected thought leaders from around the world continue to produce evidence* that supports the need and desire for the unique capabilities delivered by the StaffConnect mobile app platform to address the market demand - which is huge and growing rapidly. According to Margolis, in 2015 the annual revenue for Enterprise Social Networks (ESN) was $1.7 billion, with a forecast of 19% average year-on-year growth to $3.5 billion (https://www.margolis.co.uk/enterprise-social-networks-study)by 2019. Marketsandmarkets has stated that the Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market will be worth $8.14 billion (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-social-software.asp) by 2019. Marketsandmarkets has also stated that the Enterprise Collaboration Market will be worth $4.95 billion (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-collaboration.asp) by 2021.

"2018 has hit the ground running - following on what was a truly tremendous breakout year for StaffConnect, having enjoyed record growth across virtually every aspect of our business - especially our customer roster," said Bulent Osman, CEO and Founder, StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/). "We continue to dedicate ourselves to delivering the best employee engagement solution on the market, and making the investments necessary to take advantage of the sizable and growing employee communications and engagement market opportunity while providing real benefits and value for our customers."

A Sample of New Customers From Around the Globe:

Jerome's Furniture (https://www.jeromes.com/) has been furnishing homes across Southern California for over 60 years. A locally-owned, third-generation family business with 17 store locations, they are committed to providing a sense of care and a culture of honesty to their network of 900 employees. With a reputation for providing excellent customer care, Jerome's Furniture understands that a people first approach will result in an excellent customer experience.



MRC (https://mrc.racing.club/) is an events and hospitality business with 15 unique sites, with over 300 permanent employees and about 1,500 casual employees. MRC operates two different brands Melbourne Racing Club (https://mrc.racing.com/) and Pegasus Leisure Group (http://www.pegasusleisure.com.au/). StaffConnect was chosen to support MRC's drive to improve communications across the group, an initiative which is being driven by the recently appointed CEO (especially to their non-desk employees).



Worcester Bosch (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/news/staffconnect-mobile-app-platform-chosen-by-worcester-bosch-to-transform-employee-communications-and-engagement/) is a leader in domestic boilers and a holder of a Royal Warrant. Has achieved record adoption rates since choosing StaffConnect to help transform its employee communications and engagement, in order to deepen employee loyalty, improve productivity, and maintain its high standards in business services and manufacturing.



A leading healthcare provider that employs approximately 1,100 people in Spain chose StaffConnect to help them to reach their large number of non-desk employees (NDE), most of whom do not have a laptop. The customer had a newsletter system in operation, but it has proven to be ineffective, and therefore the organization is leveraging StaffConnect to better communicate with its non-desk workforce.



One of the UK's largest NHS trusts, which provides a full range of primary, community, mental health and acute hospital services for a population of around 694,000 people, and has 17,000 employees, is leveraging StaffConnect to reduce unnecessary "send to all" emails, while ensuring vital communications are received by the appropriate audience(s) - especially its clinical workers, who rarely have the opportunity to check email.

A Sample of New Strategic Partners:

CorporateVIP (https://corporatevip.com.mt/) - is an exclusive invite only club for employees, working professionals, business owners and companies, utilized by employers to reward, incentivize and show appreciation for hard work, loyalty and results.



Plaxma Visual Networks (http://plaxma.tv/) - delivers an alternative digital network experience for internal communications, advertising, production and music. A leading provider in the digital signage industry in Mexico, the company delivers tailored advertising spots in targeted markets including health clubs, hair salons, hospitals, medical facilities and restaurants.

Product Innovation:

StaffConnect Launched Version 2.1 (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/internal-communications/staffconnect-delivers-wave-of-innovations-designed-to-enhance-employee-experience-and-give-customers-more-powerful-analytics-to-achieve-employee-communications-and-engagement-goals/) - featuring a wave of innovations designed to enhance the employee experience, and provide customers with more powerful analytics to achieve employee communications and engagement goals.

Thought Leadership and Education:

StaffConnect Accepted into Forbes Technology Council (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/news/staffconnect-accepted-into-forbes-technology-council/) - CEO and Founder, Bulent Osman, was accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.



CEO and Founder, Bulent Osman, was accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. " Can Technology Help the Manufacturing Industry Solve Its Employee Engagement Crisis (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-manufacturing-ebook/) " - new eBook reviews the current state of employee engagement in the manufacturing industry, discusses what has led to what can be described as epidemic levels of disengagement, reviews the resulting dire consequences - and offers immediately actionable solutions.



Can Technology Help the Manufacturing Industry Solve Its Employee Engagement Crisis (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-manufacturing-ebook/) - new eBook reviews the current state of employee engagement in the manufacturing industry, discusses what has led to what can be described as epidemic levels of disengagement, reviews the resulting dire consequences - and offers immediately actionable solutions. "Can Technology Help Revive Employee Engagement in the Healthcare Industry (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/download-the-healthcare-ebook/)" - The two new eBooks were developed to help healthcare organizations in the U.S. and U.K. assess their own level of employee engagement (or in some cases, their inability to do so), understand the consequences of an under-engaged workforce - which ranges from a lower standard of care for patients to recruitment and retention challenges, and learn how technology can help them to address the underlying issues triggering their employee disengagement.

*The latest Deloitte 2018 Global Human Capital Trends report identifies 10 key trends that are all in some part addressed through StaffConnect's platform, in particular:

"From Careers to Experiences" reinforcing StaffConnect's mission to uniquely provide engaging end-to-end employee experiences.

"The Hyper-Connected Workplace" directly ties to StaffConnect's seamless internal communication delivery across geographies, and functions - regardless of whether the employee is sitting in an executive office, a cube, on the manufacturing floor, or in the field.

"The Workforce Ecosystem: Managing Beyond the Enterprise" with StaffConnect's capabilities in enabling its clients to extend cultural initiatives across distributed workforces, including external workers, consultants, contractors and freelancers.

Osman added, "Our expansion across verticals and geographies is a testament to the growing well-documented demand for solutions like ours and the importance of the workforce and employee satisfaction to the growth and profitability of all businesses. This, combined with the strength of our platform and our Customer Success (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/appsuccess/) program ensures seamless adoption and rapid, ongoing benefits for our customers."

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/) delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/). The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/).

