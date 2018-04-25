

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first-quarter declined to 1.11 billion pounds from 1.55 billion pounds in the same quarter last year.



Profit attributable to shareholders for the first-quarter dropped to 549 million pounds from 1.046 billion pounds last year. Total earnings per share were 11.1 pence, compared with 21.3 pence last year. The reduction in earnings per share primarily reflected the increased impact of charges arising from increases in the valuation of the liability for the Consumer Healthcare put option and the benefit in the first-quarter of 2017 from the gain on disposal of the anaesthesia business. It was partly offset by improved trading performance and reduced restructuring and legal costs.



Adjusted earnings per share of 24.6 pence was down 2% AER but up 11% CER, compared with a 9% CER increase in Adjusted operating profit. The negative currency impact primarily reflected the recent strength of Sterling, particularly against the US$ and Yen, relative to the first-quarter of 2017.



Total operating profit declined to 1.240 billion pounds from 1.718 billion pounds last year. The reduction in operating profit reflected the increased impact of accounting charges related to re-measurement of the liability for the Consumer Healthcare put option and the benefit in the first-quarter of 2017 of the gain on the disposal of the anaesthesia business, as well as continuing price pressure, particularly in Respiratory, and supply chain investments, partly offset by tight control of ongoing costs and reduced restructuring costs.



Adjusted operating profit was 1.923 billion pounds, 3% AER lower than in the first-quarter of 2017 and 9% CER higher on a turnover increase of 4%.



Group turnover for the quarter declined 2% AER but increased 4% CER to 7.222 billion pounds, with CER growth delivered by all three businesses.



The Board has declared a first interim dividend for 2018 of 19 pence per share, same with the last year.



The Board intends to maintain the dividend for 2018 at the current level of 80 pence per share, subject to any material change in the external environment or performance expectations.



The Group expects to make continued progress in 2018, although the expectation for Adjusted earnings per share growth is impacted by a number of factors including, in particular, uncertainties relating to the timing and extent of potential generic competition to Advair in the US.



In the event that no substitutable generic competitor to Advair is introduced to the US market in 2018, the Group continues to expect 2018 Adjusted earnings per share growth of 4 to 7% at CER.



In the event of a mid-year introduction of a substitutable generic competitor to Advair in the US, the Group expects full year 2018 US Advair sales of around 750 million pounds at CER , with Adjusted earnings per share flat to down 3% at CER



For the Group specifically, over the period to 2020 GSK expects further declines in sales of Seretide/Advair. The introduction of a generic alternative to Advair in the US has been factored into the Group's assessment of its future performance. The Group assumes no premature loss of exclusivity for other key products over the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX