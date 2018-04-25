

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2018 to a range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share.



However, the company continues to project reported sales growth of 4.5 to 7.5 percent and organic sales growth of 3.5 to 6.5 percent. It now projects fiscal 2018 reported sales of about $6.7 billion at the organic sales growth midpoint.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $7.78 per share on revenues of $6.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX