-- Furthers data showing exosome treatment preserves neuronal structure and function following stroke --

ArunA Biomedical today announced it will present data at the 2018 International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting occurring May 2-6 in Barcelona, Spain. The data represent an extension of results from a study published in the May 2018 issue of Stroke in which the Company's novel neural stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (NSC EVs) preserved neuronal tissue structure and demonstrated functional recovery in pigs following ischemic stroke.

ArunA's neural-derived exosomes, a form of EVs, are a new class of cell-free biologics and cell-mediated drug targeting systems being developed to treat central nervous system (CNS) and neurodegenerative disorders.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Human neural stem cell extracellular vesicles improve recovery in a porcine model of ischemic stroke

Date: May 4, 2018

Time: 1:45 2:00pm CEST

Location: Palau de Congressos de Barcelona-Fira Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain

Exosomes as Therapeutics

Since their discovery more than 30 years ago, extracellular vesicles nanometer-sized cell-signaling particles have been increasingly found to play a role in intercellular communication, capable of delivering functional proteins, mRNA transcripts and miRNA to cells throughout the body. Exosomes have the potential to target any cell in the body and as proved in ArunA's studies are capable of crossing the blood brain barrier non-invasively to reach the site of injury. Exosomes have shown great promise as potential therapeutics and as vehicles to carry drug payloads to the site of injury or disease.

About ArunA Biomedical

At ArunA Biomedical, we are the experts in the design and scaling of neural-derived exosomes, developing a new class of cell-free biologics and cell-mediated drug delivery systems to treat CNS and neurodegenerative disorders. www.arunabio.com

