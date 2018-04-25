Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott") is pleased that Whitbread has announced a demerger and has committed to doing so "as fast as practical". In Elliott's view this should be achieved within six months.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.
