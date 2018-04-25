(WebFG News) - Leak detection firm Water Intelligence's share price was boosted on Wednesday as it reported that growth of all business lines led to a 40% sales increase to $5.3m in Q1, compared to the same period in 2017. Furthermore, the AIM-traded company's profits before tax jumped by 50% to $0.6m as corporate run operations saw a particularly sizeable growth in sales of 67%, jumping to $2.5m from the previous year's figure of $1.5m. The corporate run operations have also dedicated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...