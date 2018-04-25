(WebFG News) - British American Tobacco said it faced a currency "headwind" this year that will hit profits. At the company's annual general meeting, chairman Richard Burrows said trading was challenging but the group was on track for good earnings growth excluding currency swings. Burrows said: "Foreign currency exchange rates are a headwind for the business this year. If rates were to stay at current levels, the group would face a translational foreign exchange headwind of 7% on organic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...