(WebFG News) - AIM-listed soft drinks group Nichols said on Wednesday that revenue in the first quarter of 2018 is ahead of the previous year. In a very brief statement to be made at the company's annual general meeting, non-executive chairman John Nichols said revenue was ahead on a reported and like-for-like basis and compares favourably to total UK soft drinks market growth of 2.6%. LFL sales exclude the incremental sales from DJ Drink Solutions, which was acquired last June. "As previously ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...