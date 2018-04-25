(WebFG News) - Medical imaging technology company Feedback has secured a software licence and distribution agreement with General Electric Healthcare. The agreement concerns Feedback's patented quantitative image texture analysis technology for diagnostic radiological scans, known as TexRAD, and grants GE Healthcare non-exclusive global rights to offer the product for medical imaging research applications. Chief executive David Crabb said: "We are delighted to be working with GE Healthcare as a ...

