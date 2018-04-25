(WebFG News) - Comcast has finally waded into the fray for Sky, confirming its proposed £22bn all-cash acquisition offer for the broadcaster, in a direct challenge to 21st Century Fox Inc.'s. The details of the offer, announced on Wednesday, equate to a 16% premium over Fox's own £10.75 per share bid for Sky. Tellingly, at £13.44, as of 1132BST Sky stock was trading 7.5% above Comcast's offer price of £12.5 per share, likely meaning that traders did not believe the bidding war was yet over. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...