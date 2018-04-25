(WebFG News) - Rotherham-based butcher Crawshaw Group reported a "disappointing" year of sales on Wednesday as high street sales were impacted by consumer headwinds and inflationary pressures. The AIM-traded company saw revenues rise 1% in the 12 months leading up to 28 January compared to the previous year, to £44.6m, but cost of sales also grew by 3% to £25.8m, which in turn caused gross profit to drop by 3% to £18.7m. Furthermore, Crawshaw reported a statutory loss of £13.5m, wider than ...

