(WebFG News) - TSB's internet banking platform is back online on Wednesday after suffering a meltdown in the past few days that prevented users from logging into their accounts and allowed some to see other people's banking information. UK regulators announced they would open an investigation into the malfunction and requests answers from Spanish owner Banco Sabadell. Catalan bank Sabadell, which spent £1.7bn buying TSB, installed a sophisticated online service (Proteo) when it took over the UK ...

