BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 04/25/18 -- Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Brussels Intercommunal Transportation Company (STIB) have signed a framework agreement to supply up to 175 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams. The total amount of the framework contract is valued up to approximately 480 million euro ($586 million US). The first firm order under this framework contract, also signed on April 24, is for 60 FLEXITY trams and is valued at approximately 169 million euro ($206 million US). The contract signature follows an announcement made by STIB on February 5, selecting Bombardier Transportation as preferred bidder.

Sebastien Ridremont, Sales Director Benelux, Bombardier Transportation, said, "Our goal is to meet passenger expectations and persuade the people of Brussels to leave their cars behind and choose more efficient and eco-friendly mobility options. These new FLEXITY trams are key to achieving that as they will greatly enhance the passenger experience with low-floor access, a spacious interior, and a sophisticated Art Nouveau inspired design by Axel Enthoven. Over the last 20 years, our engineers have developed an in-depth knowledge of the Brussels tram network, information which enabled Bombardier to propose the most efficient and network-friendly tram solution."

The new trams will feature a range of amenities such as a passenger communication network with large high contrast LCD displays and a climatization system managed by intelligent sensors. Full LED lighting will reduce energy consumption while the track-friendly BOMBARDIER FLEXX Urban 3000 bogies will deliver a smooth ride with reduced vibration and noise. The driver's cab also features our Driver's Assistance System, the latest safety technology that uses an intelligent array of cameras and sensors to detect pedestrians and other vehicles moving near the tram.

Some of the new trams will replace older high floor trams, while the rest will be used to increase STIB's tram fleet and capacity as they extend the network. For this first call off, 49 of the vehicles will be configured 32-meter, five-car configurations with the remaining 11 being 43 meter-long, seven-car variants. Vehicles are scheduled for delivery starting in March 2020.

To date, Bombardier has delivered over 400 trams to STIB, this includes the older PCC series 7000 high floor trams delivered in the 70s, the T2000s delivered in the 90s and the most recent order for 220 T3000 and T4000 trams delivered between 2005 and 2015.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

