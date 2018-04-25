CNA Finance, LLC: Genprex Expands Operations to Cambridge, Mass

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, announced today that it has established offices in Cambridge, Mass. to help accelerate the clinical development of its lead drug candidate, Oncoprex™, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

From the new location in the Cambridge Innovation Center, Genprex's newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, Julien Pham, MD, MPH, will oversee the Company's clinical development efforts, and will work to establish strategic partnerships that support Genprex's innovative work in oncology. The Company's NSCLC development program currently includes a Phase 2 clinical study with Oncoprex in combination with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI, Tarceva®) and a preclinical program evaluating the anti-tumor activity of Oncoprex in combination with immunotherapies.

"We are excited to establish a footprint in Cambridge, a global center of excellence in life sciences with a highly specialized talent pool," said Dr. Pham. "From here, we will advance a number of business activities to support the clinical development of Oncoprex for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer."

The Cambridge Innovation Center provides innovators with high-end science and technology shared infrastructure, including offices, biotech laboratories and robotics development centers with a mission to create innovation communities that support impactful entrepreneurs.

"Expanding our clinical operations and accelerating our Oncoprex development program is a key priority," said Rodney Varner, Chairman and CEO of Genprex.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

