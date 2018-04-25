sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Announces Cinco de Froyo Deal and Local Hero Promos for May

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Offers Delicious Deals for Families, Teachers, and Veterans

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal, and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, is celebrating the entire month of May with delicious discounts honoring local families, teachers, and military service members.

On May 5, sweetFrog gives a sweet nod to the celebratory spirit of Cinco de Mayo with Cinco de Froyo. Families can bring their imaginations - and their appetites - to any of its self-serve "Swirl Stations" for a 16-ounce cup of yogurt for $5.55. Froyo lovers are invited to connect with sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) on social media with the hashtags cincodefroyo and cincodemayo.

sweetfrog is showing its appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces beginning May 7. Every Monday in May, participating sweetFrog locations will offer a 20 percent discount to active and retired service members to commemorate Military Appreciation Month.

And during Teacher Appreciation Week (Monday, May 7 through Friday, May 11), the national franchise is rewarding local educators with a tasty 10 percent discount. Teachers with a valid school ID can treat themselves to an awesome array of flavors and fresh toppings. Students and parents looking for the perfect gift can surprise their favorite teachers with sweetFrog gift cards.

Patrick Galleher , sweetFrog's CEO, says he appreciates the year-round efforts of all local heroes, including the parents, teachers and service members sweetFrog is celebrating in May. He's excited to kick things off by helping families from coast to coast wrap celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the perfect Cinco de Froyo treat.

"sweetFrog is the nation's leading family-friendly dessert destination, so we look forward to having countless families stop by on May 5th for their $5.55 Cinco de Froyo masterpiece," said Galleher. "Beyond that, we love giving back to all of the hardworking teachers and veterans who deserve our support each May and throughout the year. Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month are two of our favorite holidays - teachers and servicemen and women have a tough job, and they've sacrificed a great deal; we want them to know they're an important part of our communities."

For more information about sweetFrog's new swirls and flavors, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

If you want to find out how you can become a sweetFrog franchise owner, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchising.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

