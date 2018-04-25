Agility PR Solutions Named a Leader in Media & Influencer Targeting Software

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / On the heels of a busy year of product innovation, Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), is proud to announce it has been named a Leader in the Media and Influencer Targeting Software Grid® by G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website.

With high user ratings for ease of use, set-up, and quality of support, Agility PR Solutions' media database and distribution platform have been recognized as a top solution for finding and connecting with journalists.

The Grid® rankings are determined by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and scale (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact) and placed into four categories: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche. Being in the Leader quadrant means that Agility PR Solutions is rated highly by G2 Crowd users and has substantial market presence scores.

"Being ranked as a Leader in the Media and Influencer Targeting Software Grid caps off an exciting year at Agility PR Solutions," said Martin Lyster, chief executive officer, Agility PR Solutions. "It validates the investments we've made to increase contact quality and quantity and to add new capabilities like live social media streams to the Agility media database."

"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Learn more about what Agility PR Solutions' clients have to say on the Agility PR Solutions review page.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), provides powerful yet easy-to-use media database, monitoring, and analytics solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted our tools and services to help them identify and connect with influencers, capture coverage, and measure the impact of everything they do. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and the team of media analysts make it easy to monitor and measure print, broadcast, social media, and online coverage. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

