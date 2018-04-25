Bend, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO) ("EVIO" or "the Company"), today announced that Singular Research has initiated analyst coverage on the Company.

Singular Research is a trusted supplier of independent, single-source research on small-to-micro cap companies. The analyst report may be viewed on the OTC Markets Group website.

The research coverage on EVIO is prepared by analysts at Singular Research and represents the views of the analysts. They are not necessarily the views of the Company. EVIO is not responsible for the content, accuracy, forecasts or timelines provided by the analysts.

About EVIO, Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to have 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by year-end 2018.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact maybe considered to be

forward-looking statements. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

