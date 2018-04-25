

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $552 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $2.72 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $552 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.8 -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



