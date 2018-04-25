

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) announced Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings for the full-year 2018 in a range of $2.11 to $2.16 per share, up from the previous outlook range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share.



The company also raised full-year revenue outlook to a range of $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion from the previously projected range of $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion amount.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.09 per share on revenues of $1.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, FLIR's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on common stock, payable on June 8, 2018, to shareholders of record as of close of business on May 25, 2018.



FLIR also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the extension of CEO Jim Cannon's employment agreement through April 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX