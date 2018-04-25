

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intu Properties (INTUP.L) said that it withdrew its recommendation for a takeover offer from Hammerson plc (HMSO.L).



On 18 April 2018, the Board of Hammerson withdrew its recommendation that its shareholders vote in favour of its all-share offer for intu.



Intu said today that Hammerson's offer was conditional on the approval of its shareholders. In light of the Hammerson Board's decision to change its recommendation and to advise its own shareholders to vote against the intu Transaction, intu believes that there is now no realistic prospect that this condition will be satisfied.



Intu said it continues to believe that the terms of the intu Transaction are fair and reasonable for intu shareholders. However, given the circumstances outlined above the Board of intu believes that it is in the best interests of its shareholders, employees and other intu stakeholders for the situation to now be resolved. Accordingly, the Board of intu has determined not to proceed with posting the Scheme of Arrangement documents to intu's own shareholders, which has also entailed withdrawing its recommendation of the intu Transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX