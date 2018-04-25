Cannabis Industry Keeps Making Steps Forward

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CannabisNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As legalization spreads, the cannabis industry is achieving a new level of maturity, with a wide range of products and support services. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) (GOHE Profile) is providing payment and consulting services for cannabis companies facing the unique challenges of their sector. Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC) has developed sustainable farming methods that lead to better yields and lower costs. Surna, Inc. (OTC: SRNA) specializes in providing components for growing facilities and advice on how to set them up. Meanwhile, Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX) are both deploying new techniques to create innovative products for an ever more diverse market.



A Maturing Industry



The legal cannabis industry continues to be one of the fastest growing areas of North America's economy. The legalization of medical cannabis in Canada and many American states has fostered a thriving medical cannabis industry over the past decade, consisting of everything from pharmaceutical companies to retail specialists. With recreational use now legal in several states and coming to Canada this summer, the industry is set to blossom further. Some estimates state that the Canadian cannabis sector alone could be worth over $20 billion within a few years.



With time and growth, the industry is maturing into something complex and varied. Companies are researching and marketing new goods, from vaporizing oils to soft drinks to community magazines. Other companies are specializing in providing support services to the industry. Whether it's in finance, marketing, logistics or any of the other services a business needs, cannabis companies face their own unique challenges. A more mature sector is finding ways to adapt these to its specialist needs.



Cash and Cannabis



Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) is helping to provide cannabis companies with support in one of the most challenging areas - payment.



Access to financial services has always been difficult for cannabis companies. Though the use and sale of the drug is legal in many states, federal legislation remains the same as when cannabis was targeted as part of the war on drugs. This created a fear of prosecution for banks if they provided financial services to cannabis companies.



From the start, cannabis merchants have found themselves working in a cash economy. This has created inefficiencies and greater than normal risks of fraud, theft and accounting errors. From 2013 to 2017, the Department of Justice's Operation Chokepoint made this even more difficult, as the government investigated banks that dealt with high-risk sectors for fraud or money laundering.

As a result, cannabis companies have been left in need of alternative payment methods. Global Payout and its partner, MoneyTrac technology, are moving to provide that service.



Global Payout is a provider of financial services solutions with experience in more mainstream industries. Its Global Reserve Platform (GRP) provides an all-in-one system for companies to make payments and money transfers in an international market. The system connects together all aspects of a business's financial operations, from FOREX to prepaid debit cards. Customizable to the needs of different businesses, it provides a complete and flexible end-to-end finance system.



Given the unique circumstances of the cannabis industry, simply adopting this banking-in-a-box system wasn't going to provide the solution. Therefore, it's a new product, created by a Global Payout partner, that is allowing the company to apply its expertise to the sector.



New Technology for a New Problem



Global Payout's solution for the cannabis sector comes from its former subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology.. A technology and business development company whose motto is "Key to Cashless," MoneyTrac is focused on providing alternative options for banking and electronic finance.



In its quest to offer payment solutions to the cannabis industry, MoneyTrac has turned to blockchain technology. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system - a form of data keeping where responsibility for the record is shared across a network rather than kept in one place. It's the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Through cryptocurrencies, blockchain has become the leading way of transferring value outside of the mainstream banking sector.



Blockchain payments offer cannabis companies several advantages. Such systems can be accessed by any customer, regardless of whether they themselves have a bank account. The money transfers happen away from the banks, which are wary about involvement in cannabis. Payments are nearly instantaneous, and because records are kept over a distributed network, there are no controllers creating bottlenecks or the risk of a single point of failure.



Launched in early April, MoneyTrac's MTRAC payment system is powered by GreenBox blockchain technology (http://cnw.fm/GVSh6) and provides a payment system through which cannabis companies can take electronic payments, distancing themselves from the risks and inefficiencies of working with cash. Any customer can use a MoneyTrac kiosk to load up a card or digital wallet, which they can then use to pay for goods and services. Though currently focused on the cannabis market, this option may benefit other companies in high-risk sectors or that want to benefit from the potential of blockchain.



Support Services for a Growing Industry



In addition to financial solutions, MoneyTrac provides a range of support services for cannabis businesses.



Many cannabis retailers are new businesses looking to expand their scope and expertise. The MoneyTrac team have years of knowledge and experience in business development, allowing them to provide advice and support. They can guide clients through the challenges that come with starting and running profitable businesses.

Effective sales and marketing is a challenge for any business, but it can be even more difficult when that business is in a heavily regulated sector such as cannabis. MoneyTrac provides expertise in this area.



Regulatory compliance is a specialist area of knowledge in its own right. Working within the cannabis industry, MoneyTrac professionals have deep knowledge of this area, developed through strategic partnerships across the financial sector. The MoneyTrac team is therefore able to help clients ensure that they meet the legal requirements of their businesses.



Though such support services are already available for most businesses, they all come with their own unique twists where cannabis is concerned. It's a sign of the growing maturity of the sector - and of its need for specialist expertise - that it can support a company supplying these services. And as the sector grows, so will the businesses providing these vital services.



A Variety of Products and Services



The need for specialist cannabis products has led to the emergence of a number of companies providing ancillary goods and services, as well as specialist products from within cannabis companies.



Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) has been developing superior, sustainable farming methods for cannabis. Its moving table hydroponic system increases harvest yields by up to 30% and reduces operational costs by up to 50%. By developing and supplying advanced horticultural equipment, the company is bringing forward the techniques and technology of cannabis cultivation. Thanks to its energy efficient systems and waste water recycling, Terra Tech is ensuring that cannabis growing meets the green credentials many customers look for. Together, these achievements led to record revenues for the company in 2017 (http://cnw.fm/OtFT9).



Surna, Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) also works to provide better cannabis cultivation. The company manufactures components for cultivation facilities, including climate control, lighting and biosecurity. It also provides the support services needed to make the most of these products. Surna specialists have engineering and installation skills to help clients get their facilities smoothly up and running. Company consultants review floor plans and facility designs, as well as offer guidance on industry standards and best practices. It's the sort of vital, practical advice that may help get growers off the ground.



The first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) is a leader in medical cannabis sales across the Americas. Selling to countries including the United States, Mexico and Brazil, it is showing the potential for international growth. The company's expertise lies in research as well as sales, with the development of proprietary techniques (http://cnw.fm/4ueX9) to extra cannabinoid molecules. These techniques are being used to develop a range of products, including hemp-based protein shakes and pet products. Such techniques and products are helping the cannabis industry reach new markets and customers, increasing profits along the way.



GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is also focused on the medical potential of cannabis, while making the most of the opportunities in newly legal recreational markets. The company has developed some of the best cannabis strains in Nevada, identified as such because of their active ingredients. GB Sciences has also obtained an exclusive worldwide license to use a time-released cannabinoid formulation from the University of Seville, bringing a previously unused approach into the American market.



With companies developing new strains and techniques for using cannabis, the cannabis industry has an increasingly diverse range of products. This is supported by a growing range of support services, with companies providing everything from payment solutions to engineering advice, all geared toward cannabis. It's a reflection of how fast the industry has matured that all this is happening even as the battle for legalization continues around the world.



For more information on Global Payout, Inc., please visit: Global Payout, Inc. (GOHE)



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.



Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire: Text "Cannabis" to 21000



For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)



About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

