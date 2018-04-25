After a strong finish to 2017, Germany's equipment suppliers are looking at weaker demand in 2018, although the industry still expects sales growth of 9.2% this year, according to the latest Business Climate Survey published by the German Engineering Federation's Photovoltaic Equipment Group.According to a new report from the German Engineering Federation (Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlagen, or VDMA), the country's equipment suppliers are facing a drop in demand as of the end of the first quarter of 2018. VDMA's latest Business Climate Survey found that 50.8% of companies reported declining ...

