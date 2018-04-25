The German company was chosen among eight bidders through an expression of interest process. It will be responsible for the construction, assembly and commissioning of a lithium manufacturing facility. The Bolivian government expects an annual income of US$1 billion.The Ministry of Energy of Bolivia has announced that German firm, ACI Systems GmbH has been chosen as a partner for the industrialization of Bolivian lithium, a process that includes the construction of a battery manufacturing plant. The final products will be exported to Europe, mainly to the automotive sector. Bolivia is home to ...

