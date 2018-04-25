Chief Marketing Officer of Versace Stephen Croncota Quits His Job to Join Ambrosus

MILAN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading blockchain company, Ambrosus, are pleased to announce that Stephen Croncota has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Croncota joins Ambrosus from Versace, where he twice served as CMO. Croncota has also held senior global marketing and creative roles at Warner Brothers (Senior Vice President & Creative Director), Sony Pictures Television, Condé Nast, Cartoon Network and Escada.

At Ambrosus Croncota will oversee branding, advertising, social media, digital marketing, public relations, events and creative services. Croncota is just one of the many managers and advisors that have joined Ambrosus from highly successful companies in recent times, such as Dr Vlad Trifa former Head of Innovation at Swisscom and Cofounder of Web of Things & EVRYTHNG and Prof Roger Wattenhofer, Head of the Distributed Computing Lab at ETH Zurich as well as Parity, led by Ethereum Cofounder Dr Gavin Wood, who serve as Core Technology Partner for Ambrosus. This appointment further emphasizes Ambrosus' position as one of the major players in the blockchain space.

On his new role Stephen Croncota said, "The blockchain represents a major advancement in how companies will conduct their business. Their data will be more trustworthy and useful than ever before, and the impact on their operations will be profound. No one is better positioned to take advantage of this opportunity than Ambrosus, with an exceptional product and a superb team. I'm excited to help them build their brand and significantly grow their business."

Ambrosus CEO Angel Versetti added, "I set an extremely high bar for quality and performance of people at Ambrosus. This is why we have been successful in establishing Ambrosus as the world-leading blockchain-IoT platform when it comes to food and pharma industries and leading to the biggest corporates in the world reach out to us, wanting to work together. So I am proud and pleased that Stephen joining us and bringing his wealth of experience and networks to turn Ambrosus into a globally recognised brand."