

Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $265.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $224.9 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $261.5 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $1.87 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $261.5 Mln. vs. $216.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 - $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $3.49 - $3.55



