

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $106.6 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $115.4 million, or $6.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.46 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



