Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the frozen food industry. A renowned frozen food supplier wanted to update their pricing strategy and understand the impact of price promotion on brand equity.

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Organizations can find the right pricing opportunities and adjust its pricing strategies to upgrade business performance."

The growing desire for convenience and the rise in disposable income is driving the growth of the frozen food industry. The simplicity of use associated with the products is convincing consumers to shift their preferences toward the products and decrease their cooking and clean up time. Prominent frozen food suppliers are also planning to improve their production capabilities to sustain their position in the market with the rise in product innovations. Also, the increasing preference for instant meals and the rising geriatric population will help in the growth of the frozen food industry.

The pricing analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to understand the pricing points and find the internal and external factors affecting profitability. The client was able to foresee the bid prices based on the historical data and place their products efficiently so that they are in line with the competition.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate the impact of pricing on sales volume

Understand the impact of price differentials on market share

This pricing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing their performance in the market

Anticipating the impact of price change on promotional campaigns

