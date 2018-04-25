Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 25-Apr-2018 / 13:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the Lekoil Ltd underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments x An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name RWC Asset Management LLP, on behalf of discretionary clients. City and country of registered office (if London, United Kingdom applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was 24/04/2018 crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 25/04/2018 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total attached to shares through financial in % (8.A + number (total of 8. A) instruments 8.B) of (total of 8.B 1 + voting 8.B 2) rights of issuer vii Resulting 4.3779% 0.6292% 5.0071% 26,864 situation on ,726 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Directive Directive 2004/109/E 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) C) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) KYG5462G1073 23,488,876 4.3779% SUBTOTAL 8. A 23,488,876 4.3779% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voting financ Period xi voting rights ial rights instru settlementxii ment CFD N/A N/A Cash 3,375, 0.6292% 850 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 3,375, 0.6292% 850 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 25/04/2018 ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LEK LEI Code: 213800T6JMZ84UEF5C40 Sequence No.: 5457 End of Announcement EQS News Service 679025 25-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2018 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)