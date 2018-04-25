

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $13.40 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $10.79 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $13.40 Mln. vs. $10.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX