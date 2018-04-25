EURid's 5th iteration of the .eu Web Awards puts forth a revised nomination and voting process and a new website which aims to engage even more proud .eu and .?? domain name holders.

The .eu Web Awards is an online competition, designed to acknowledge the best websites, using the .eu or .?? extensions, in five diverse categories. Anyone, who is eligible according to the .eu Web Awards rules can nominate their favourite .eu or .??. website. This includes .eu and .?? domain name holders themselves, who can nominate their very own website for participation in the .eu Web Awards.

"Our goal with the .eu Web Awards is to enhance the visibility of innovative, beautiful, and impactful .eu and .?? websites", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 15 finalists will be invited to the .eu Web Awards gala, held in Brussels on 21 November 2018, where the 5 winners one per category will be announced.

The winners will receive a prestigious award package, including a two-month billboard advertising campaign in Brussels Airport, a custom 1-minute video produced by EURid for their promotional purposes, a custom trophy and personalised certificate.

The 2018 .eu Web Awards follows the following flow:

The nomination and voting period runs from 18 April until 1 August 2018;

Each nominated website will be briefly evaluated and contacted before published as a nominee;

Once made available as a nominee, the public can vote for it. We encourage all website holders to spread the word through their social media platforms in order to gather as many votes as possible;

The 3 websites under each of the 5 categories with most votes will become 2018 .eu Web Awards finalists;

The finalists will be revealed on 5 September 2018.

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to submit your nomination and cast your vote for the best .eu and .?? websites around!

About EURid

EURid is the non-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? TLDs. EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

