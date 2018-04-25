sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,26 Euro		+0,24
+1,00 %
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,14
24,47
15:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVEVA GROUP PLC24,26+1,00 %