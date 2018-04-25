sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2018 | 15:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Update

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Update

PR Newswire

London, April 25

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dividend Update

Further to the announcement of the Company's Annual Financial Report on 24 April 2018, the Company announces that the Board will declare an interim dividend on 8 June 2018 with a record date on 22 June 2018 for the year ended 31 December 2017, rather than 7 June 2018 and 14 June 2018 respectively, as previously advised.


For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Lauren Kettle - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 207 496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
+44 (0) 1481 745498

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© 2018 PR Newswire