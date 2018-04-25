Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dividend Update

Further to the announcement of the Company's Annual Financial Report on 24 April 2018, the Company announces that the Board will declare an interim dividend on 8 June 2018 with a record date on 22 June 2018 for the year ended 31 December 2017, rather than 7 June 2018 and 14 June 2018 respectively, as previously advised.



