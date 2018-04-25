The country's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has urged regional governments and municipalities to grant licenses for solar PV parks on agricultural land only as a last resource. No restrictive measures, however, are being considered.The Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate, Eric Wiebes has said that projects for solar PV parks on agricultural land must be considered only as a last option. The reason for the statement was a Parliamentary interrogation made by Christian Democratic deputy, Carla Dik-Faber, in which she raised concerns about the rise of land prices, due to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...