EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 9 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 10 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 10: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 11: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 12: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes at Chairman's Discretion Resolution 1 9,759,838 0 106,596 37,028 Resolution 2 9,641,331 68,809 156,294 37,028 Resolution 3 9,866,434 0 0 37,028 Resolution 4 9,841,509 21,416 3,508 37,028 Resolution 5 9,853,678 4,973 3,508 37,028 Resolution 6 9,159,901 703,412 3,121 37,028 Resolution 7 9,805,066 58,247 3,121 37,028 Resolution 8 9,860,000 4,973 1,461 37,028 Resolution 9 9,385,892 475,345 1,461 40,763 Resolution 10 9,840,576 21,859 1,359 39,668 Resolution 11 9,814,669 4,913 44,212 39,668 Resolution 12 9,753,295 62,567 47,932 39,668 Resolution 13 8,884,113 943,547 36,134 39,668 Resolution 14 9,645,121 218,673 0 39,668

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

25 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF