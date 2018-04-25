sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2018 | 15:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 25

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 9 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 10 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 10: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 11: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 12: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes WithheldVotes at Chairman's Discretion
Resolution 19,759,8380106,59637,028
Resolution 29,641,33168,809156,29437,028
Resolution 39,866,4340037,028
Resolution 49,841,50921,4163,50837,028
Resolution 59,853,6784,9733,50837,028
Resolution 69,159,901703,4123,12137,028
Resolution 79,805,06658,2473,12137,028
Resolution 89,860,0004,9731,46137,028
Resolution 99,385,892475,3451,46140,763
Resolution 109,840,57621,8591,35939,668
Resolution 119,814,6694,91344,21239,668
Resolution 129,753,29562,56747,93239,668
Resolution 138,884,113943,54736,13439,668
Resolution 149,645,121218,673039,668

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

25 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire